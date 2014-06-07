FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Reus looks doubtful for World Cup after injury
June 7, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

Germany's Reus looks doubtful for World Cup after injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German national soccer player Marco Reus listens during a news conference in St. Martin, northern Italy, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s attacking midfielder Marco Reus looks doubtful for the World Cup starting next week after suffering a partial ligament tear of his left ankle ligament in their final warmup against Armenia on Friday, the team said on Saturday.

Reus turned his ankle shortly before the break in their 6-1 victory in Mainz and was taken to hospital where his injury was diagnosed. A final decision will be taken later in the day.

“As regards his (World Cup) participation it is something that is still open,” the German team said in a statement on Saturday. “Further decisions will be taken at a later time today.”

“He suffered a partial tear of his anterior ligament above his left ankle.”

Germany, who take on Ghana, Portugal and United States in Group G, leave for Brazil on Saturday evening.

The lightning-quick Reus, who enjoyed a superb season at Dortmund, was seen as a key player in Germany’s quest to claim their first international title in 18 years.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
