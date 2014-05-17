World Cup participation not in doubt, says Schweinsteiger

BERLIN (Reuters) - Injured Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger will be fit for the World Cup starting in Brazil next month despite missing Bayern Munich’s German Cup final against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday with a knee injury.

The player, who sat out the final after inflammation in his left knee meant he could not train for most of the week, said he would be back in training next week.

“I am on my way to full recovery,” he told reporters. “It looks much better.”

“For the World Cup there are no concerns. (Bayern doctor) Mueller-Wolhfart confirmed that as well.”

Germany, looking for their first title in 18 years, are drawn in Group G along with Ghana, the United States and Portugal.

The team is set to leave on Wednesday for a 10-day training camp in Italy. They then play Cameroon and Armenia in friendly games in June before the tournament starts.