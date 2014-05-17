FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World Cup participation not in doubt, says Schweinsteiger
May 17, 2014 / 7:36 PM / 3 years ago

World Cup participation not in doubt, says Schweinsteiger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bayern Munich's Bastian Schweinsteiger attends a training session at the Bernabeu stadium in Madrid April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

BERLIN (Reuters) - Injured Germany midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger will be fit for the World Cup starting in Brazil next month despite missing Bayern Munich’s German Cup final against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday with a knee injury.

The player, who sat out the final after inflammation in his left knee meant he could not train for most of the week, said he would be back in training next week.

“I am on my way to full recovery,” he told reporters. “It looks much better.”

“For the World Cup there are no concerns. (Bayern doctor) Mueller-Wolhfart confirmed that as well.”

Germany, looking for their first title in 18 years, are drawn in Group G along with Ghana, the United States and Portugal.

The team is set to leave on Wednesday for a 10-day training camp in Italy. They then play Cameroon and Armenia in friendly games in June before the tournament starts.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Martyn Herman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
