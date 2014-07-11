FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ghana rejects religious conflict claims by asylum seekers
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 11, 2014 / 4:24 PM / 3 years ago

Ghana rejects religious conflict claims by asylum seekers

Brad Haynes

3 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Ghana has rejected claims from nearly 200 of its fans at the World Cup who have requested asylum in Brazil that there is any religious conflict in their country, the Deputy Information Minister said on Friday.

The supporters have sought asylum in a southern Brazilian city over the past week on the grounds that they are fleeing religious conflict and officials expect the count to rise sharply, a state news agency reported on Thursday.

Federal police in Caxias do Sul told Agencia Brasil they expected more than 1,000 Ghana fans to request asylum after entering the South American country on tourist visas to attend the month-long soccer tournament which ends on July 13.

However, Ghana’s Deputy Information Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu said he was surprised that they had raised the issue of religious conflict as the reason they wanted asylum.

“It is one of the most peaceful and stable countries in the world. There is no religious conflict of any nature in Ghana,” he told Reuters.

Ghana prides itself on its democratic stability and social harmony relative to other West African states.

“The Brazilian embassy in Ghana issued 90-day visas to thousands of Ghanaians. If they fail to comply with the terms of those visas we expect that the Brazilian authorities would enforce their laws,” he said.

OFF-FIELD TROUBLES

Some 700 people went to Brazil under the auspices of the government and by using corporate sponsorship and it would be wrong to suggest any of this group were seeking asylum, he said.

The asylum request is the latest off-field trouble at the World Cup to hit Ghana, who reached the quarter-finals in 2010.

A pay dispute over bonuses disrupted preparations for their final Group G match and infighting led to the suspension of midfielders Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari.

To resolve the row, Ghana President John Mahama stepped in and cash was flown out to the players but they still failed to get past the group stage.

Mahama has since called for an inquiry and soccer’s world governing body FIFA has announced it will take steps to ensure similar pay disputes do not happen in future. [ID:nL4N0P83OO]

Ghana played matches in the northeastern cities of Natal and Fortaleza plus the capital Brasilia before their exit.

Job prospects have also drawn previous waves of African immigrants to southern Brazil.

Additional reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg in Accra; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.