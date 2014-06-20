FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Greece's Mitroglou set to be fit to face Ivory Coast
June 20, 2014 / 3:39 PM / 3 years ago

Soccer-Greece's Mitroglou set to be fit to face Ivory Coast

Karolos Grohmann

1 Min Read

Greece's Kostas Mitroglou stretches during a training session in Athens May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

BELO HORIZONTE Brazil (Reuters) - Greece striker Kostas Mitroglou, who took a hit to his side and had to be taken off during their World Cup Group C draw against Japan on Thursday, will be fit in time for their final game against Ivory Coast, a team official said.

Mitroglou, Greece’s most expensive export when he joined English side Fulham in January for a reported 15 million euros, will undergo further checks on Friday.

“He looks set to play in the last group game,” the official said. “He will undergo some more checks but looks to be ok.”

Greece, who drew 0-0 with Japan to leave both sides with one point from two games, need to beat Ivory Coast, who have three points, in Fortaleza to have any chance of advancing. Colombia, with two wins from two, are through to the last 16.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer

