Factbox: World Cup holders' opening games at next finals

(Reuters) - Here is a list of World Cup holders’ first matches at the next tournament, after Spain, who won in 2010, were trounced 5-1 by the Netherlands in Salvador, Brazil, on Friday.
Uruguay won the first World Cup in 1930, but declined to take part in the next competition in 1934. The list therefore starts with 1934 winners, Italy.
Year Previous winners Opening Game
1938 Italy (1934) Italy 2-1 Norway (aet)
1950 Italy (1938) Sweden 3-2 Italy
1954 Uruguay (1950) Uruguay 2-0 Czechoslovakia
1958 W.Germany (1954) Argentina 1-3 W.Germany
1962 Brazil (1958) Brazil 2-0 Mexico
1966 Brazil (1962) Brazil 2-0 Bulgaria
1970 England (1966) England 1-0 Romania
1974 Brazil (1970) Brazil 0-0 Yugoslavia
1978 W.Germany (1974) W.Germany 0-0 Poland
1982 Argentina (1978) Argentina 0-1 Belgium
1986 Italy (1982) Bulgaria 1-1 Italy
1990 Argentina (1986) Argentina 0-1 Cameroon
1994 Germany (1990) Germany 1-0 Bolivia
1998 Brazil (1994) Brazil 2-1 Scotland
2002 France (1998) France 0-1 Senegal
2006 Brazil (2002) Brazil 1-0 Croatia
2010 Italy (2006) Italy 1-1 Paraguay
2014 Spain (2010) Spain 1-5 Netherlands
(source: FIFA website)
Compiled by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Ken Ferris