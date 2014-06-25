'Cinderella' Honduras heading home in rags

Honduras national soccer players pose before the 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match between Honduras and Switzerland at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

MANAUS Brazil (Reuters) - Honduras dreamed of a first appearance in the last 16 at their third World Cup but they head home with a consolation prize that only underscores their limitations: a lone goal in three outings.

Carlo Costly’s strike in their second Group E match against Ecuador broke the self-described “Cinderella” team’s 32-year World Cup goalscoring drought and briefly put the perennial underdogs in the headlines.

However, coach Luis Fernando Suarez, who said he was stepping down after Wednesday’s 3-0 reverse to Switzerland that ended his team’s participation at the finals in Brazil, dismissed the historic moment.

“The first goal in 32 years? It’s not worth talking about,” Suarez told a news conference after the team surrendered the lead and slipped to a 2-1 loss to follow up their 3-0 defeat by France in the opening match.

Suarez, a Colombian, was hired in 2011 having led Ecuador to the last 16 of the World Cup finals in Germany in 2006 where they lost 1-0 to England.

His latest appearance at soccer’s global showpiece did not begin well for Los Catrachos.

In the opener against France, midfielder Wilson Palacios was sent off late in the first half after charging into French midfielder Paul Pogba, conceding a penalty and earning a second yellow card.

The Hondurans’ performances may have reinforced their reputation for ugly, physical play, a characterization that Suarez has said is undeserved. He prefers to call the aggressive style “intense”.

After taking over, Suarez brought in a host of young Honduran players, some of whom had gained important experience playing in European and U.S. leagues.

But with limited resources he has been unable to repeat the success he achieved with Ecuador, who were also eliminated on Wednesday after a 0-0 draw with France.

“I think a change is necessary for the benefit of the Honduran team,” Suarez told reporters.

“I am not satisfied by what we achieved at the World Cup,” added the 54-year-old.

”I think the team will have good results in the future. But I think someone can replace me and produce different results.

”I am sad I didn’t manage to fulfill the mission they entrusted me with.

”I‘m going to go on with my career. I still have a lot of will to work and do things for soccer.

“I will be always be connected and listening to news about Honduras and always try to help them.”