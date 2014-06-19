Zlatan reckons World Cup is worth it after all

Sweden's national soccer team player Zlatan Ibrahimovic (C) reacts during a team training at the Karlberg training centre in Stockholm May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Bertil Ericson/TT News Agency

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is at the World Cup as a spectator despite saying the tournament would not be worth watching without him playing in it.

Ibrahimovic was in the stands for England’s match against Uruguay in Sao Paulo on Thursday and for Chile’s defeat by Spain in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday.

Back in November, when Sweden failed to qualify for the finals, Ibrahimovic said: “One thing is for sure, a World Cup without me is nothing to watch.”