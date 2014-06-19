FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zlatan reckons World Cup is worth it after all
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
June 19, 2014 / 10:36 PM / 3 years ago

Zlatan reckons World Cup is worth it after all

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sweden's national soccer team player Zlatan Ibrahimovic (C) reacts during a team training at the Karlberg training centre in Stockholm May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Bertil Ericson/TT News Agency

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is at the World Cup as a spectator despite saying the tournament would not be worth watching without him playing in it.

Ibrahimovic was in the stands for England’s match against Uruguay in Sao Paulo on Thursday and for Chile’s defeat of Spain in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday.

Back in November, when Sweden failed to qualify for the finals, Ibrahimovic said: “One thing is for sure, a World Cup without me is nothing to watch.”

Reporting by Gideon Long, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
