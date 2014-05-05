Iran boss Queiroz to have World Cup assistance from Edu

(Reuters) - Corinthians general manager Edu Gasper will aide Iran head coach Carlos Queiroz during the country’s World Cup campaign next month, according to Iranian media.
Iran will also hold a training camp at the Brazilian club’s ground before the June 12-July 13 tournament where the Asian side face Argentina, Nigeria and Bosnia in Group F.
The 35-year-old former Arsenal and Valencia midfielder retired from playing in 2010 after a short second playing stint with Corinthians, where he began his career before moving to Europe.
Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by John O'Brien