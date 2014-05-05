Iran boss Queiroz to have World Cup assistance from Edu

Carlos Manuel Brito Leal De Queiroz, coach of Iran, watches his players during their Asian Cup 2015 qualifying soccer match in Kuwait City March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tariq AlAli

(Reuters) - Corinthians general manager Edu Gasper will aide Iran head coach Carlos Queiroz during the country’s World Cup campaign next month, according to Iranian media.

Iran will also hold a training camp at the Brazilian club’s ground before the June 12-July 13 tournament where the Asian side face Argentina, Nigeria and Bosnia in Group F.

The 35-year-old former Arsenal and Valencia midfielder retired from playing in 2010 after a short second playing stint with Corinthians, where he began his career before moving to Europe.