Iran boss Queiroz to have World Cup assistance from Edu
May 5, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

Iran boss Queiroz to have World Cup assistance from Edu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Carlos Manuel Brito Leal De Queiroz, coach of Iran, watches his players during their Asian Cup 2015 qualifying soccer match in Kuwait City March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tariq AlAli

(Reuters) - Corinthians general manager Edu Gasper will aide Iran head coach Carlos Queiroz during the country’s World Cup campaign next month, according to Iranian media.

Iran will also hold a training camp at the Brazilian club’s ground before the June 12-July 13 tournament where the Asian side face Argentina, Nigeria and Bosnia in Group F.

The 35-year-old former Arsenal and Valencia midfielder retired from playing in 2010 after a short second playing stint with Corinthians, where he began his career before moving to Europe.

Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by John O'Brien

