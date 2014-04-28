FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan captain Hasebe still unsure about injured knee
April 28, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

Japan captain Hasebe still unsure about injured knee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's head coach Alberto Zaccheroni of Italy (L) and captain Makoto Hasebe attend a news conference before their World Cup qualifying soccer match against Jordan, which will be held on Tuesday, in Amman March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

(Reuters) - Japan captain Makoto Hasebe is still unsure when his injured knee will be fully healed with concerns growing as the World Cup looms.

The central midfielder has been out since January with a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee, and has undergone two surgeries to try and fix the issue.

“I guess everything is going well (but) I cannot play yet. I don’t know when I will be returning,” he said after watching his club side Nuremberg lose to Mainz and heighten their relegation fears in Germany.

“I’ve just got to think of a way I can help the team,” he told the Kyodo news agency.

Japan face Colombia, Greece and Ivory Coast in Group C at the World Cup which starts on June 12 in Brazil.

Writing by Patrick Johnston; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

