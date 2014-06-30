FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Mexico coach Aguirre lined up by Japan - report
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
June 30, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

Former Mexico coach Aguirre lined up by Japan - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Javier Aguirre is set to replace Alberto Zaccheroni as Japan coach, with local media reporting on Monday that the former Mexico boss was the only name on the short list.

The Japanese Football Association had already decided upon the 55-year-old Aguirre, who managed Mexico at the 2002 and 2010 World Cups and was in charge of La Liga side Espanyol last season, Kyodo News said, citing multiple unnamed sources.

Zaccheroni’s four-year spell in charge of the Asian champions ended last week after Japan finished bottom of their World Cup group, falling short of the Italian’s ambition to take them to a first quarter-final.

A lack of physicality had been blamed for Japan’s poor showing in Brazil, with Kyodo saying that JFA technical director Harumi Hara had wanted the new manager to replicate the swift, successful passing styles of the generally diminutive Spanish and Mexican teams, who were of similar size to the Japanese.

Aguirre took Mexico to the last 16 on both World Cup appearances and has also coached Atletico Madrid, Osasuna and Real Zaragoza in Spain.

Japan will defend their Asian Cup title in Australia in January.

Reporting by Patrick Johnston; editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.