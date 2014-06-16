Japan's sleepless Nagatomo still eyeing knockout stages

Japan's national soccer team Samurai Blue's Yuto Nagatomo controls the ball during their international friendly soccer match against Costa Rica in Tampa, Florida June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Audette

(Reuters) - Frustrated Japan fullback Yuto Nagatomo admits he could not sleep after their opening 2-1 World Cup defeat by Ivory Coast but is focused on rectifying the situation and grabbing an unlikely knockout stage berth.

Four years of planning and preparation looked well spent as the Asian champions raced into a early lead in Recife on Saturday before they disintegrated under waves of African attacks, unable to hold the ball as panic set in.

Players playing out of position and uncharacteristic defensive tactics allowed the Ivory Coast to bag two second-half goals to seal a 2-1 win and leave Nagatomo’s pre-tournament ambition of lifting the trophy looking like a dream.

“I was so gutted that I couldn’t sleep,” the Inter Milan defender told Japanese reporters on Sunday.

”It is difficult to forget. We have worked for four years for this so it is really frustrating.

“But we can’t look back. We have to move forward and see how far we can progress. We have already switched back on.”

Japan's national soccer team players pose for a photograph before their international friendly soccer match against Zambia, ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Tampa, Florida June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Japan next face Greece in Natal on Thursday with the former European champions looking to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat by Colombia in their Group C opener.

History shows losing your opening game at the World Cup normally ends ambitions of a place in the knockout stages.

However, Spain were one of the few to buck the trend when they lost their opener in South Africa four years ago against Switzerland before going on to lift the trophy.

Sleepless Nagatomo was not filling his head with such statistics.

“Those past stats don’t matter to me and it just makes me motivated to reverse that trend,” the speedy wideman said.

“The more the odds are stacked against you, the more determined it makes you to change it.”