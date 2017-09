Brazilian striker and member of the 2014 World Cup local organising committee Ronaldo attends a media briefing to discuss the Confederations Cup and the latest preparations for next year's World Cup finals in Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

(Reuters) - Former Brazil striker Ronaldo congratulated Miroslav Klose after the German equaled his record of 15 World Cup goals on Saturday.

Klose, 36, came on in the second half against Ghana and scored the equalizer in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

“Welcome to the club,” Ronaldo tweeted. “I can only imagine your happiness!!! What a great World Cup!!!”

Ronaldo scored his goals in the 1998, 2002 and 2006 tournaments.