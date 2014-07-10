FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea coach Hong resigns after early World Cup exit
July 10, 2014 / 1:29 AM / 3 years ago

South Korea coach Hong resigns after early World Cup exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

South Korea's coach Hong Myung-bo gestures to his players during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match against Belgium at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo apologized to the nation and announced his resignation on Thursday to shoulder the blame for his team’s early exit from the World Cup in Brazil.

The announcement came just a week after Huh Jung-moo, vice- president of the Korea Football Association (KFA), said that the ruling body had rejected Hong’s resignation and persuaded him to lead the country to next year’s Asian Cup in Australia.

South Korea finished bottom of World Cup Group H with one point from three matches.

Reporting by Narae Kim; Editing by James Pearson, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
