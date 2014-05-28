Korea slump to Tunisia defeat in World Cup send-off

SEOUL (Reuters) - A ragged South Korea were given a World Cup wake-up call as they slumped to a disappointing 1-0 home defeat by Tunisia on Wednesday before they leave to prepare for the finals.

The home side were also given a fright when defender Hong Jeong-ho was forced off after 13 minutes with an ankle problem following a heavy tackle from behind by forward Issam Jemaa.

The 24-year-old Augsburg centre back, who missed the 2012 London Olympics because of a broken leg, suffered bruising, officials said, playing down fears he would miss the June 12-July 13 showpiece in Brazil.

The Koreans will need the defender’s composure if they are to progress at the finals after their backline was exposed badly in his absence, with Zouheir Dhaouadi allowed to burst through and fire home the only goal a minute before halftime to stun the 57,112 supporters at the Seoul World Cup stadium.

The hosts pushed for an equaliser in the second period as the visitors retreated but returning striker Park Chu-young could only fire wide, while midfielder Ha Dae-sung rolled a great chance past the post late on.

“We tried hard but the result is not as good as we expected. We are sorry to our fans but I am sure today’s match will turn out to be a good lesson,” head coach Hong Myung-Bo told reporters.

“Today’s focus was to check on our defence but it was not good. How we lost the goal to Tunisia was bad.”

The squad will travel to Miami on Friday and face Ghana in a friendly on June 9 before they take on Russia, Algeria and Belgium in Group H at the World Cup.