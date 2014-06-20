FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FIFA drops linesman who ruled out Mexico 'goals'
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
June 20, 2014 / 5:16 PM / 3 years ago

FIFA drops linesman who ruled out Mexico 'goals'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Linesman Humberto Clavijo of Colombia looks on after signalling an offside during the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and Cameroon at the Dunas arena in Natal June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A linesman who ruled out two goals for Mexico in their opening World Cup match against Cameroon has been taken off the refereeing team for an upcoming game, world soccer’s governing body FIFA said on Friday.

Colombian assistant referee Humberto Clavijo controversially disallowed two first-half ‘goals’ for Mexico for offside in a game they eventually won 1-0.

A FIFA spokeswoman said the decision to replace Clavijo for Sunday’s Group H match between South Korea and Algeria had been taken by the organization’s refereeing committee. He will be replaced by Ecuadorean Christian Lescano.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.