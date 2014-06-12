FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil recover from early own goal, 1-1 with Croatia at halftime
June 12, 2014 / 9:00 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil recover from early own goal, 1-1 with Croatia at halftime

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's Neymar celebrates his goal against Croatia during their 2014 World Cup opening match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Nervy Brazil fell behind to an 11th-minute Marcelo own goal in the opening game of the World Cup against Croatia on Thursday, but got back on level terms thanks to a sublime Neymar strike just before the half-hour mark at the Corinthians arena.

Roared on by a fanatical home support, Brazil gradually exerted control over the Group A opener and went in to the halftime break looking more like the team many expect to win a record-extending sixth World Cup.

Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Ed Osmond

