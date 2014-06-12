Croatia take early lead versus Brazil after Marcelo own goal

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil defender Marcelo deflected the ball into his own net to give Croatia a shock early 1-0 lead in the opening game of the World Cup on Thursday.
The mistake came in the 11th minute after Ivica Olic found space on the left to put in a teasing cross which Croatia team mate Nikica Jelavic misdirected and the unfortunate Marcelo bundled the ball past his own goalkeeper.
The hosts have never lost their opening game at a World Cup. The last time an own goal was scored in the opening game of a World Cup finals was in 1998, when Scotland’s Tom Boyd scored in his own net to give Brazil a 2-1 win in France.
