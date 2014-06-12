Croatia take early lead versus Brazil after Marcelo own goal

Croatia's Darijo Srna, Sime Vrsaljko, Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic and Nikica Jelavic celebrate after Brazil's Marcelo (unseen) scored an own goal during their 2014 World Cup opening match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil defender Marcelo deflected the ball into his own net to give Croatia a shock early 1-0 lead in the opening game of the World Cup on Thursday.

The mistake came in the 11th minute after Ivica Olic found space on the left to put in a teasing cross which Croatia team mate Nikica Jelavic misdirected and the unfortunate Marcelo bundled the ball past his own goalkeeper.

The hosts have never lost their opening game at a World Cup. The last time an own goal was scored in the opening game of a World Cup finals was in 1998, when Scotland’s Tom Boyd scored in his own net to give Brazil a 2-1 win in France.