Vanishing spray makes World Cup debut

Germany's referee Felix Brych sprays vanishing foam on the pitch as he takes part in a training camp for referees for the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich March 27, 2014. Reuters/Arnd Wiegmann

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The vanishing spray used by referees to mark the 10 yards distance between a free kick and the defensive wall of players made its debut at World Cup level in Thursday’s opening game between Brazil and Croatia.

The aerosol can which sprays a white foam-like substance that disappears from vision quickly after use has previously been used in tournaments including the 2011 Copa America, Copa Libertadores matches and in Major League Soccer.

Use of the small can has been credited with cutting out time-consuming disputes with referees able to swiftly illustrate the place the kick should be taken from and the distance the wall needs to step back to.