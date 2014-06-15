FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Benzema puts France 1-0 ahead against Honduras at halftime
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
June 15, 2014 / 8:39 PM / 3 years ago

Benzema puts France 1-0 ahead against Honduras at halftime

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

France's Karim Benzema celebrates his goal against Honduras during their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre, June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

PORTO ALEGRE Brazil (Reuters) - A 45th-minute Karim Benzema penalty gave France a 1-0 lead over Honduras in their World Cup Group E match on Sunday at the end of a bruising first half in which Wilson Palacios of Honduras was sent off.

France dominated the half and almost took the lead in the 15th minute when a shot by Blaise Matuidi was tipped on to the crossbar by Honduras goalkeeper Noel Valladares.

Les Bleus rattled the crossbar again in the 23rd minute from a header by Antoine Griezmann.

Reporting by Nigel Hunt, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.