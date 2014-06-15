FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Benzema, Griezmann lead France attack, Honduras name two strikers
June 15, 2014 / 6:45 PM / 3 years ago

Benzema, Griezmann lead France attack, Honduras name two strikers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

France's national soccer team players Karim Benzema (R) and Olivier Giroud juggle with balls during their team's final practice at the Beira-Rio stadium, one day before their match against Honduras, in Porto Alegre June 14, 2014 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

PORTO ALEGRE Brazil (Reuters) - In form-striker Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann will lead the France attack in their opening World Cup Group E match against Honduras on Sunday.

Coach Didier Deschamps named veteran Patrice Evra and Rapahel Varane in defense, with Paul Pogba in the midfield.

Honduras coach Luis Fernando Suarez included two strikers in his team, Carlo Costly and Jerry Bengtson, indicating the underdogs would try to take the game to the former champions.

Veteran Wilson Palacios will anchor the midfield and Emilio Izaguirre will marshal the defense.

Reporting by Angus McSwann, Editing by Ed Osmond

