FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Argentina vs. Bosnia
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 14, 2014 / 11:27 PM / 3 years ago

Factbox: Argentina vs. Bosnia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Argentina play Bosnia and Herzegovina in a World Cup Group F match in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.Where: The Maracana

Capacity: 74,738

When: Sunday June 15, 17:00 local (2000 GMT/ 4 PM ET)Referee: Joel Aguilar (El Salvador)

Probable teams:

Argentina: 1-Sergio Romero; 4-Pablo Zabaleta, 17-Federico Fernandez, 2-Ezequiel Garay, 16-Marcos Rojo; 5-Fernando Gago, 14-Javier Mascherano, 7-Angel Di Maria; 10-Lionel Messi, 9-Gonzalo Higuain, 20-Sergio Aguero

Bosnia: 1-Asmir Begovic; 13-Mensur Mujdza, 4-Emir Spahic, 3-Ermin Bicakcic (or 15-Toni Sunjic), 5-Sead Kolasinac; 20-Izet Hajrovic, 7-Muhamed Besic, 8-Miralem Pjanic, 10-Zvjezdan Misimovic (or 23-Sejad Salihovic), 16-Senad Lulic; 11-Edin Dzeko

Key stats:

- Lionel Messi has not scored a goal at the finals since his World Cup debut in Germany in 2006 when Argentina beat Serbia and Montenegro 6-0 and he netted their sixth as a substitute.

- Sergio Aguero scored both goals when Argentina beat Bosnia 2-0 in a friendly in the U.S. city of St Louis last November in their second meeting.

- Bosnia emerged as an independent nation out of the breakup of former Yugoslavia, founded a national football federation in 1992 and joined FIFA in 1996.

- Bosnia coach Safet Susic was once a gifted forward who scored 21 goals in 54 internationals for the former Yugoslavia including a hat-trick in a 4-2 friendly win over Argentina in Belgrade in 1979.

Previous meetings: The teams have played twice with Argentina winning both times.Last meeting: Nov. 18 2013, St Louis, Missouri (friendly) – Argentina 2 Bosnia 0

Compiled by Rex Gowar; Additonbal reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.