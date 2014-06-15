Sabella goes with cautious Argentine selection against Bosnia

Argentina's coach Alejandro Sabella gestures during the 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match against Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella opted for a more cautious 5-3-2 formation for the Group F opener against World Cup debutantes Bosnia with no place in the starting line-up for Gonzalo Higuain.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero will play in attack backed up by Angel Di Maria, attacking from the left flank and Maxi Rodriguez on the right. Higuain had been nursing an ankle problem.

Hugo Campagnaro is brought in as an additional defender and could operate in a sweeper role at the Maracana stadium.

Bosnia coach Safet Susic, without injured midfielder Sejad Salihovic, opted to play playmaker Miralem Pjanic in a deeper role behind Zvjezdan Misimovic with Edin Dzeko leading the attack.

Ermin Bicakcic returned to the defense after a lengthy injury lay off.