Emenike leads the line for Nigeria
June 16, 2014 / 7:36 PM / 3 years ago

Emenike leads the line for Nigeria

Alan Baldwin

1 Min Read

Nigeria's Emmanuel Emenike (front) fights for the ball with Iran's Jalal Hosseini during their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match at the Baixada arena in Curitiba June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

CURITIBA Brazil (Reuters) - Emmanuel Emenike will spearhead Nigeria’s attack against Iran when the African champions open their World Cup campaign on Monday in search of a first win at a finals since 1998.

Emenike, joint top scorer at the African Nations Cup finals last year, leads the line with the formidable Vincent Enyeama in goal for the Group F match at the Baixada stadium.

Enyeama takes the captain’s armband from veteran defender Joseph Yobo, who will be on the bench along with forwards Peter Odemwingie and Shola Ameobi.

Iran, yet to keep a clean sheet at a finals and also without a win at this stage since 1998 - have Reza Ghoochannejhad as sole striker and captain Javad Nekounam marshalling the midfield.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin

