Ronaldo leads Portugal attack, Mueller for Germany
#Sochi Olympics 2014
June 16, 2014 / 3:17 PM / 3 years ago

Ronaldo leads Portugal attack, Mueller for Germany

Neil Maidment

1 Min Read

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo wears a bandage below his left knee during a training session at the Arena Fonte Nova stadium ahead of their 2014 World Cup against Germany in Salvador, June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

SALVADOR Brazil (Reuters) - Fit-again Cristiano Ronaldo will start up front for Portugal in Monday’s World Cup Group G opener against Germany, whose attack will be lead by Thomas Mueller.

For the lunchtime clash at Salvador’s Fonte Nova arena, Portugal coach Paulo Bento named forwards Hugo Almeida and Nani to play alongside Ronaldo, who has recovered from a left knee problem.

Joao Moutinho will orchestrate Portugal’s three-man midfield while Germany coach Joachim Loew handed places to Toni Kroos, Mario Goetze and Mesut Ozil, with the trio playing in attacking midfield roles ahead of Philipp Lahm and Sami Khedira in the holding positions.

Forward Lukas Podolski, who had been tipped to start, is on the bench alongside striker Miroslav Klose, who is just one goal away from equaling the all-time World Cup goals record of 15 held by Brazil’s Ronaldo.

editing by Justin Palmer

