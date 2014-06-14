FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Ghana vs. United States
#Sports News
June 14, 2014

Factbox: Ghana vs. United States

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NATAL Brazil (Reuters) - Ghana play the United States in a Group G match in Natal on Monday.

Where: The Dunas arena

Capacity: 38,958

When: Monday June 16, 17:00 local (2200 GMT/6 PM ET)

Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden)

Probable teams:

Ghana - 12-Adam Kwarasey, 23-Harrison Afful, 20-Kwadwo Asamoah, 21-John Boye, 19-Jonathan Mensah, 5-Michael Essien, 9-Kevin-Prince Boateng, 11-Sulley Muntari, 3-Asamoah Gyan, 13-Jordan Ayew, 10-Andre Ayew.

United States - 1-Tim Howard; 23-Fabian Johnson; 5-Matt Besler; 20-Geoff Cameron; 7-DaMarcus Beasley; 15-Kyle Beckerman; 4-Michael Bradley; 13-Jermaine Jones; 11-Alejandro Bedoya; 8-Clint Dempsey; 17-Jozy Altidore

Key Stats:

- It is the 30th World Cup game for the United States and Ghana’s 10th.

- The U.S. are facing African opponents for the third straight match in the World Cup.

- U.S. coach Juergen Klinsmann scored twice against Ghana in a 6-1 friendly win by Germany in 1993.

- Natal is the closest of the World Cup venues to Africa and hosted a huge U.S. military airbase during World War II.

Previous Meetings: The teams have played twice, at the last two World Cups, with Ghana winning both matches 2-1.

Last Meeting: July 26, 2010, Rustenburg, South Africa (World Cup) - United States 1-2 Ghana (AET).

Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by Nigel Hunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
