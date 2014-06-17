FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Algeria end 28-year wait for World Cup goal
June 17, 2014 / 4:51 PM / 3 years ago

Algeria end 28-year wait for World Cup goal

Karolos Grohmann

1 Min Read

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku (C) fights for the ball with Algeria's Nabil Bentaleb (L-R), Saphir Taider and Madjid Bougherra during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

BELO HORIZONTE Brazil (Reuters) - Algeria ended their 28-year-old wait for a World Cup goal when Sofiane Feghouli converted a spot kick in the 25th minute to give them a 1-0 lead over Belgium in their Group H opener on Tuesday.

Feghouli’s goal was their first since their 1-1 draw against Northern Ireland when Djamel Zidane was on target in the 1986 tournament. They had since gone five World Cup games without a goal.

Algeria also play South Korea and Russia in their group.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
