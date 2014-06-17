Algeria end 28-year wait for World Cup goal

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku (C) fights for the ball with Algeria's Nabil Bentaleb (L-R), Saphir Taider and Madjid Bougherra during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

BELO HORIZONTE Brazil (Reuters) - Algeria ended their 28-year-old wait for a World Cup goal when Sofiane Feghouli converted a spot kick in the 25th minute to give them a 1-0 lead over Belgium in their Group H opener on Tuesday.

Feghouli’s goal was their first since their 1-1 draw against Northern Ireland when Djamel Zidane was on target in the 1986 tournament. They had since gone five World Cup games without a goal.

Algeria also play South Korea and Russia in their group.