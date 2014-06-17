FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Group H favorites Belgium trail Algeria 1-0 at halftime
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
June 17, 2014 / 5:11 PM / 3 years ago

Group H favorites Belgium trail Algeria 1-0 at halftime

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sevilla's Ivan Rakitic (L) kicks the ball next to Valencia's Sofiane Feghouli during their Europa League semi-final first leg soccer match in Seville, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

BELO HORIZONTE Brazil (Reuters) - Sofiane Feghouli’s penalty gave Algeria a shock 1-0 halftime lead over much-fancied Belgium who failed to spark in the first 45 minutes of their World Cup Group H opener on Tuesday.

Feghouli, clearly pulled back by Jan Vertonghen as he got in front of the defender to meet Faouzi Ghoulam’s cross, calmly slotted past keeper Thibaut Courtois. The goal after 25 minutes ended a scoreless streak in the World Cup for Algeria that stretched back to 1986.

Belgium’s best moment came when Axel Witsel’s long-range strike was pushed away by goalkeeper Rais M‘Bolhi.

Editing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.