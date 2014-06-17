FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia and South Korea goalless at halftime
June 17, 2014 / 10:53 PM / 3 years ago

Russia and South Korea goalless at halftime

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's Andrey Eshchenko fights for the ball against South Korea's Son Heung-min during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match at the Pantanal arena in Cuiaba June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

CUIABA Brazil (Reuters) - Russia and South Korea were goalless at halftime in their Group H match on Tuesday with the game suddenly sparking into life after a dull first half-hour.

Russia posed no attacking threat until a powerful 40-yard free-kick from Sergey Ignashevich after 31 minutes had to be beaten away by South Korean goalkeeper Jung Sung-ryong.

South Korea went close just three minutes later when Koo Ja-cheol saw his shot deflected narrowly wide with Russia’s goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev stranded.

Editing by Patrick Johnston

