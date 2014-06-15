FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
June 15, 2014 / 4:37 PM / 3 years ago

Russia vs South Korea

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Russia play South Korea in a World Cup Group H match in Cuiaba on Tuesday.

Where: The Pantanal arena, Cuiaba

Capacity: 42,968

When: Tuesday June 17, 18:00 local (2200 GMT/6 PM ET)

Referee: TBC

Probable teams:

Russia: 1-Igor Akinfeev, 14-Vasili Berezutski, 4-Sergey Ignashevich, 22-Andrey Eshchenko, 3-Georgi Schennikov, 18-Yury Zhirkov, 19-Alexabder Samedov, 20-Victor Faizulin, 7-Igor Denisov, 17-Oleg Shatov, 9-Alexander Kokorin

South Korea: 21-Jung Sung-ryong, 13-Lee Yong, 3-Kwak Tae-hwi, 6-Kim Young-gwon, 22-Kim Chang-soo, 7-Ki Sung-yeung, 16-Han Kook-young, 9-Lee Chung-yong, 14-Son Heung-min, 8-Koo Ja-cheol, 12-Park Chu-young.

Key Stats:

- South Korea’s best finish at a World Cup was fourth place in 2002 on home soil. They became the first Asian side to reach the semi-finals after a run that saw them defeat Portugal, Italy and Spain before falling to Germany in the last four.

- After the break up the Soviet Union, Russia have appeared at two World Cup finals, failing to make it out of the group stage in 1994 and 2002.

- South Korea have won their last three World Cup openers, beating Poland 1-0 in 2002, Togo 2-1 in 2006 and Greece 2-1 in 2010.

- Russia finished an impressive 2014 qualifying campaign top of a group that also included Portugal.

Previous meetings: The only previous meeting between the teams was just before the draw for the World Cup finals, when Russia beat South Korea 2-1 in a November friendly in Dubai last year.

Compiled by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Justin Palmer

