Hong sticks with Park for South Korea against Russia

CUIABA Brazil (Reuters) - South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo kept faith with Park Chu-young up front and brought Lee Yong in at right back for Tuesday’s World Cup Group H match at the Pantanal arena.
Park, who missed the Koreans’ 2-1 loss to Russia in a warmup in Dubai in November in the teams’ only previous meeting, partners the young Son Heung-min with tall forward Kim Shin-wook starting on the bench.
Russia coach Fabio Capello has named the talented young Alexander Kokorin along with Alexander Samedov up front in a side captained by defender Vasili Berezutski.
