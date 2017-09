Mexico's Oribe Peralta (L) fights for the ball with Brazil's David Luiz during their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

FORTALEZA Brazil (Reuters) - Brazil were frustrated by a hard-working Mexico defense and the teams were locked at 0-0 at halftime in their World Cup Group A match on Tuesday.

Hosts and five-times world champions Brazil went closest to scoring when Neymar’s 26th-minute header was brilliantly saved by Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa at full stretch.