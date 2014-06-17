FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Ramires in for Hulk, Mexico unchanged
June 17, 2014 / 5:59 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Ramires in for Hulk, Mexico unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's Ramires listens during a news conference in Teresopolis near Rio de Janeiro June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Regua

FORTALEZA Brazil (Reuters) - Brazil midfielder Ramires was drafted into start Tuesday’s World Cup Group A match against Mexico as a replacement for Hulk, who will start on the bench.

Otherwise, the Brazil side was unchanged from the one that started their 3-1 defeat of Croatia in the opening match of the tournament, with Neymar and Fred leading their attack.

Mexico fielded an unchanged side following their 1-0 victory over Cameroon. Oribe Peralta, their goalscorer in that match, will start up front alongside Giovani dos Santos.

Reporting by Gideon Long; editing by Justin Palmer

