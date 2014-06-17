Brazil's Ramires in for Hulk, Mexico unchanged

FORTALEZA Brazil (Reuters) - Brazil midfielder Ramires was drafted into start Tuesday’s World Cup Group A match against Mexico as a replacement for Hulk, who will start on the bench.

Otherwise, the Brazil side was unchanged from the one that started their 3-1 defeat of Croatia in the opening match of the tournament, with Neymar and Fred leading their attack.

Mexico fielded an unchanged side following their 1-0 victory over Cameroon. Oribe Peralta, their goalscorer in that match, will start up front alongside Giovani dos Santos.