Coach labels Cameroon bust-up 'disgusting'

MANAUS Brazil (Reuters) - Cameroon coach Volker Finke said an on-field bust-up between two of his players during the team’s abject 4-0 defeat against Croatia on Saturday was “disgusting” and bemoaned a lack of discipline and effort by his players.

In the first half midfielder Alex Song was sent off for elbowing Croatia’s Mario Mandzukic in the back and towards the end of the game defender Benoit Assou-Ekotto head-butted Benjamin Moukandjo after an argument.

The defeat in the Group A game confirmed Cameroon’s exit from the tournament after a second successive defeat.

“It’s clear we have to find the reasons for what’s going on because such behavior is really disgusting, it won’t do, it’s impossible,” Finke told reporters when asked about the altercation.

“A result like this is a shame for Cameroon. I think until the red card it was a little bit of a match (when both teams played) at the same level, perhaps the Croatians were more efficient but Cameroon also had good some chances,” he said.

“We have to sleep and do an analysis and then we can announce something,” he added, apparently referring to possible disciplinary measures after the unsavory scenes. “There will be consequences stemming from this.”

Finke also bemoaned the team’s defensive indiscipline in the second half, when Cameroon conceded three goals, including one in the 48th minute.

“I know it’s hard to play 11 versus ten but it’s not necessary to lose control like that ... the second goal was really too early. We had to try to play offensively as well, to stay in the match, and you risk having a result like that,” he said.

Finke compared the game to the German match against Portugal which ended in a 4-0 defeat for the Portuguese after defender Pepe was sent off.

“It was the same thing and exactly the same result. I‘m sorry about this result,” he repeated.

German-born Finke, who was only appointed to the job one year ago, was also questioned about his own future in charge of the Cameroon team.

“I think you understand very well that one has to sleep at least one night after a match like that. I can’t give a serious explanation to a question like that,” he added.

Cameroon, beaten by Mexico last Friday, complete their World Cup with a last game against hosts Brazil.