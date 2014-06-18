Mandzukic back for Croatia, Eto'o on the bench for Cameroon

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic smiles during a news conference after a team training session at Arena da Amazonia stadium in Manaus, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

MANAUS Brazil (Reuters) - Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic will make his World Cup debut as he returns to the side for the Group A clash against Cameroon on Wednesday after serving his one-match ban in the opening 3-1 defeat by hosts Brazil.

Playmaker Luka Modric has recovered from a foot injury sustained against the Brazilians to take his place in the center of midfield behind Brazilian-born midfielder Sammir, who replaces Mateo Kovacic.

Left back Danijel Pranjic, who suffered a ankle injury in a warm-up game against Australia before the World Cup, reclaims his spot from Sime Vrsaljko as coach Niko Kovac aims to add attacking bite on the flank.

Cameroon striker Samuel Eto‘o, struggling with a knee injury, was named as a substitute with Vincent Aboubakar taking his place.