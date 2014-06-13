FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Croatian Modric doubtful for Cameroon clash
June 13, 2014 / 8:59 PM / 3 years ago

Croatian Modric doubtful for Cameroon clash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(L-R) Croatia's Luka Modric fights for the ball with Brazil's Hulk and Luiz Gustavo during the 2014 World Cup opening match between Brazil and Croatia at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

MANAUS Brazil (Reuters) - Croatia playmaker Luka Modric could miss the World Cup Group A clash with Cameroon on Wednesday after suffering a foot injury in the 3-1 opening defeat by hosts Brazil, coach Niko Kovac said on Friday.

Modric went down after a sliding challenge from Brazil midfielder Gustavo Luiz late in the game and stayed in Salvador for a scan after the rest of the squad returned to their Praia do Forte base.

“The team doctors went with him and we will see what the situation is after a thorough check-up and a scan,” Kovac told Croatian television.

“He took a strong hit and hopefully it’s nothing serious but it’s swollen and he is in a lot of pain.”

Modric’s absence from the game in the hot and humid Amazon city of Manaus would be a further blow to Croatia who were battling injuries and suspensions before the tournament even started.

Striker Mario Mandzukic was banned for the Brazil game but will return against the west Africans.

The game in northern Brazil will virtually be a must-win match for both sides after Cameroon lost 1-0 to Mexico on Friday.

Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ed Osmond

