Spain keep faith with Casillas for Chile match

Spain's goalkeeper Iker Casillas attends a training session at Maracana stadium ahead of their 2014 World Cup match against Chile in Rio de Janeiro June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Spain coach Vicente Del Bosque kept faith with goalkeeper and captain Iker Casillas but left out defender Gerard Pique and midfielder Xavi for the world champions’ World Cup Group B game against Chile at the Maracana on Wednesday.

Del Bosque brought in Pedro and Javi Martinez following the 5-1 defeat in their opening match against the Netherlands and will play Andres Iniesta in the center of midfield with Pedro and David Silva either side of him.

Martinez will take Pique’s place in the center of the defense and Casillas keeps his place despite letting in five goals.

Chile coach Jorge Sampaoli kept faith with the same side who beat Australia 3-1 in their opening game, continuing with midfielder Arturo Vidal who appears to be fully fit again following injury.