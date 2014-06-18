FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia and Netherlands level at 1-1 at halftime
June 18, 2014 / 4:54 PM / 3 years ago

Australia and Netherlands level at 1-1 at halftime

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Australia's Tim Cahill (R) fouls Bruno Martins Indi of the Netherlands during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

PORTO ALEGRE Brazil (Reuters) - Australia and the Netherlands were level 1-1 at halftime in their World Cup Group B match on Wednesday after a stunning volley by Tim Cahill cancelled out Arjen Robben’s third goal of the tournament.

Cahill equalized for Australia in the 21st minute, just moments after the Netherlands had taken the lead.

Robben had shrugged off the challenge of Australian defender Alex Wilkinson near the halfway line before racing into the penalty area and firing a shot past goalkeeper Mat Ryan.

Reporting by Nigel Hunt, editing by Ed Osmond

