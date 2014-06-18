FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netherlands names unchanged team for Australia clash
June 18, 2014 / 3:24 PM / 3 years ago

Netherlands names unchanged team for Australia clash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Australia's Tim Cahill (L) fights for the ball with Ron Vlaar of the Netherlands during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

PORTO ALEGRE Brazil (Reuters) - Dutch coach Louis van Gaal named an unchanged team for the World Cup Group B match against Australia in Porto Alegre on Wednesday, sticking with the side that smashed holders Spain in the opening tie.

Van Gaal also kept to a 5-3-2 formation instead of switching to the more offensive 4-3-3, indicating he believed the underdog Australians would be no push over. Arjen Robben and Robin van Persie, scorers of two goals apiece against Spain, will spearhead the attack.

Australian coach Ange Postecoglou brought in defender Ryan McGowan for the injured Ivan Franjic and midfielder Matt McKay for Mark Milligan. Veteran Tim Cahill, playing in his third World Cup, will lead upfront for the Socceroos.

Reporting by Angus MacSwan, Editing by Nigel Hunt

