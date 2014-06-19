FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivory Coast's Drogba on bench again for Colombia clash
June 19, 2014 / 3:26 PM / 3 years ago

Ivory Coast's Drogba on bench again for Colombia clash

Iain Rogers

1 Min Read

Ivory Coast's Didier Drogba kicks the ball during a team training session at the Mane Garrincha National Stadium in Brasilia, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Talismanic striker Didier Drogba was again left on the bench for Ivory Coast’s World Cup Group C match against Colombia in Brasilia on Thursday.

The 36-year-old, who has 63 goals in 102 appearances for the African nation, came on in the second half of their opening game against Japan with his team trailing 1-0 and helped inspire a 2-1 comeback victory.

Coach Sabri Lamouchi preferred Max Gradel at left midfield instead of Salomon Kalou, while Wilfried Bony again leads the line up front.

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman fielded the same team that thumped Greece 3-0 in their opening game, with Teofilo Gutierrez in the central striker’s role.

Editing by Justin Palmer

