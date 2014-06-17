FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Japan vs. Greece
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Factbox
June 17, 2014 / 9:38 PM / 3 years ago

Factbox: Japan vs. Greece

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NATAL Brazil (Reuters) - Japan play Greece in a Group C match in Natal on Thursday.

Where: The Dunas arena

Capacity: 38,958

When: Thursday June 19 1900 local (2200 GMT/6 PM ET)

Referee: Joel Aguilar (El Salvador)

Probable teams:

Greece - Orestis Karnezis; 15-Vassilis Torosidis, 19-Sokratis Papasthathopoulos, 4-Kostas Manolas, 20-Jose Holebas; 18-Giannis Fetfetsidis, 21-Giorgos Katsouranis, 2-Yannis Maniatis, 8-Panagiotis Kone, 7-Giorgos Samaras, 9-Kostas Mitroglou.

Japan - 1-Eiji Kawashima; 2-Atsuto Uchida, 22-Maya Yoshida, 5-Yuto Nagatomo, 6-Masato Morishige; 17-Makoto Hasebe, 16-Hotaru Yamaguchi; 4-Keisuke Honda, 10-Shinji Kagawa, 9-Shinji Okazaki; 13-Yoshito Okubo

Key Stats:

* Japan have come up against European opposition in their second match at all four of their previous World Cups and have won one of the encounters.

* Greece conceded four goals in 10 matches during their qualification campaign for Brazil but three in their Group C opener against Colombia.

Previous Meetings: The only previous game between the two countries took place at the Confederations Cup in Frankfurt on June 19, 2005, when Japan won 1-0 with a Masashi Oguro goal.

Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.