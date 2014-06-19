Greece's Katsouranis sent off in goalless first half vs. Japan

Greece's Kostas Katsouranis reacts as he walks off the pitch after being sent off with a second yellow card for a foul on Japan's Makoto Hasebe during their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match at the Dunas arena in Natal June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

NATAL Brazil (Reuters) - Japan got no reward for their neat approach play in a goalless first half against Greece, who had midfielder and captain Kostas Katsouranis sent off after 38 minutes in their World Cup Group C clash on Thursday.

Katsouranis was shown a second yellow, leaving Greece facing a tough second 45 minutes. Japan, who like the Greeks lost their opening game, moved the ball well but lacked a killer punch with Yuya Osako forcing one good save from Orestis Karnezis.

Greece came alive in the closing moments with Japan keeper Eiji Kawashima making a fine stop to deny Vassilis Torosidis.

