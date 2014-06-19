FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's Katsouranis sent off in goalless first half vs. Japan
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
June 19, 2014 / 10:57 PM / 3 years ago

Greece's Katsouranis sent off in goalless first half vs. Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greece's Kostas Katsouranis reacts as he walks off the pitch after being sent off with a second yellow card for a foul on Japan's Makoto Hasebe during their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match at the Dunas arena in Natal June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

NATAL Brazil (Reuters) - Japan got no reward for their neat approach play in a goalless first half against Greece, who had midfielder and captain Kostas Katsouranis sent off after 38 minutes in their World Cup Group C clash on Thursday.

Katsouranis was shown a second yellow, leaving Greece facing a tough second 45 minutes. Japan, who like the Greeks lost their opening game, moved the ball well but lacked a killer punch with Yuya Osako forcing one good save from Orestis Karnezis.

Greece came alive in the closing moments with Japan keeper Eiji Kawashima making a fine stop to deny Vassilis Torosidis.

(THis story correct Katsouranis’ first name to Kostas)

Writing by Justin Palmer; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.