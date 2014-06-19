FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ten-man Greece hold Japan to goalless draw
June 19, 2014 / 11:58 PM / 3 years ago

Ten-man Greece hold Japan to goalless draw

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Shinji Kagawa (L) fights for the ball with Greece's Giorgos Karagounis during their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match at the Dunas arena in Natal June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

NATAL Brazil (Reuters) - Ten-man Greece held Japan to a goalless draw in a largely forgettable World Cup Group C clash on Thursday that kept both sides in with a chance of making the knockout phase

It was a first point for both teams but neither showed anything to suggest they might have enough quality to progress from a group currently led by Colombia, who have won both their matches. Ivory Coast sit second with three points.

The Greeks had midfielder and captain Kostas Katsouranis sent off after 38 minutes for a second yellow, leaving his team mates facing a tough second 45 minutes.

They defended determinedly though as the Japanese, who moved the ball well enough, lacked any killer punch despite dominating possession.

Writing by Ossian Shine, Editing by Mitch Phillips

