Japan drop Kagawa, Greece start with Mitroglou in Natal
June 19, 2014 / 9:28 PM / 3 years ago

Japan drop Kagawa, Greece start with Mitroglou in Natal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's national soccer team player Shinji Kagawa attends a training session at the Dunas Arena soccer stadium in Natal June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

NATAL Brazil (Reuters) - Japan coach Alberto Zaccheroni has dropped out-of-form attacking midfielder Shinji Kagawa from his side for the World Cup Group C clash against Greece on Thursday.

Kagawa had a disappointing outing in the Asian champions’ opening 2-1 loss to Ivory Coast and makes way for Yoshito Okubo, while the experienced Yasuyuki Konno comes into the defense for Masato Morishige.

Greece coach Fernando Santos has given prolific striker Kostas Mitroglou, whose preparations for Brazil were disrupted by a knee injury, his first start of the tournament in place of Theofanis Gekas.

Tricky winger Giannis Fetfatzidis’s better ball retention gets him the nod ahead of forward Dimitris Salpingidis, who started up front in the 3-0 loss to Colombia.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, Editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
