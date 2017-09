Uruguay's Luis Suarez celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match against England at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Uruguay striker Luis Suarez scored after 39 minutes to put his side 1-0 ahead of England at halftime in their World Cup Group D match on Thursday.

Suarez, returning to the side after injury, lost his marker and headed in Edinson Cavani’s chipped cross from six meters.