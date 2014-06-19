FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suarez starts for Uruguay, Rooney retains England place
June 19, 2014 / 6:02 PM / 3 years ago

Suarez starts for Uruguay, Rooney retains England place

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

O jogador uruguaio Luis Suarez participa de treino antes da partida contra a Inglaterra em SÃƒÂ£o Paulo. 18/6/2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Luis Suarez starts up front for Uruguay in their World Cup Group D match against England on Thursday, giving the South Americans a major boost after their attack looked largely toothless in a surprise opening 3-1 defeat by Costa Rica.

Diego Forlan makes way for the prolific Liverpool forward, who missed the first game because he was recovering from knee surgery. Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez made five changes in all, with Alvaro Pereira, Jose Maria Gimenez, Nicolas Lodeiro and Alvaro Gonzalez also coming in.

England’s Wayne Rooney kept his place despite criticism of his performance in an opening 2-1 loss to Italy during which he played largely on the wing but struggled to provide cover for Leighton Baines at left back.

Rooney is expected to play centrally in an unchanged England side, with Raheem Sterling moving to the wing to accommodate the switch.

With both teams losing their opening games, a loss at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo would almost certainly mean failure to reach the last 16.

Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Ed Osmond

