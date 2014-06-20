FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buffon back to captain Italy against Costa Rica
June 20, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

Buffon back to captain Italy against Costa Rica

Philip O'Connor

1 Min Read

Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon eyes the ball as a failed goal attempt by Arjen Robben of the Netherlands goes past during their international friendly soccer match in Amsterdam February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

RECIFE Brazil (Reuters) - Goalkeeper and 2006 World Cup winner Gianluigi Buffon has recovered from the ankle injury that kept him out of Italy’s opening Group D victory against England and will captain his side against Costa Rica on Friday.

Buffon will win his 141st cap, with defender Ignazio Abate and midfielder Thiago Motta also recalled to start in place of Gabriel Paletta and Marco Veratti who drop to the bench.

Costa Rica named an unchanged side from the one that beat Uruguay 3-1 in their opening match in Fortaleza, in one of the biggest shocks of the opening round of games.

