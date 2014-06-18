Factbox: Switzerland vs. France

SALVADOR Brazil (Reuters) - Switzerland will play France in a Group E match in Salvador on Friday.
Where: the Fonte Nova arena, Salvador
Capacity: 52,048
When: Friday, June 20, 1600 local (1900 GMT)
Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands)
Probable teams:
Switzerland: 1-Diego Benaglio; 2-Stephan Lichtsteiner, 5-Steve von Bergen, 20-Johan Djourou, 13-Ricardo Rodriguez; 8-Gokhan Inler, 11-Valon Behrami; 23-Xherdan Shaqiri, 10-Granit Xhaka, 14-Valentin Stocker; 18-Admir Mehmedi.
France: 1-Hugo Lloris, 2–Mathieu Debuchy, 4-Raphael Varane, 5-Mamadou Sakho, 3-Patrice Evra; 6-Yohan Cabaye; 8-Mathieu Valbuena, 14-Blaise Matuidi, 19-Paul Pogba, 10-Karim Benzema; 9-Olivier Giroud.
Key stats:
Switzerland have not beaten France since 1992, when they snatched a 2-1 friendly win.
The last three meetings between the two have been drawn.
Switzerland-France is the 250th World Cup match between European teams.
The next French World Cup goal will be their 100th.
Previous meetings: This is the 37th meeting between the two countries. France lead the head-to-head series by 15 victories to 12, with the other nine games having ended in draws.
Last meeting: 13 June, 2006, Stuttgart, Germany, World Cup group stage - France 0 Switzerland 0.
Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by David Ljunggren