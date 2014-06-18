FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Switzerland vs. France
June 18, 2014 / 6:16 PM / 3 years ago

Factbox: Switzerland vs. France

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SALVADOR Brazil (Reuters) - Switzerland will play France in a Group E match in Salvador on Friday.

Where: the Fonte Nova arena, Salvador

Capacity: 52,048

When: Friday, June 20, 1600 local (1900 GMT)

Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands)

Probable teams:

Switzerland: 1-Diego Benaglio; 2-Stephan Lichtsteiner, 5-Steve von Bergen, 20-Johan Djourou, 13-Ricardo Rodriguez; 8-Gokhan Inler, 11-Valon Behrami; 23-Xherdan Shaqiri, 10-Granit Xhaka, 14-Valentin Stocker; 18-Admir Mehmedi.

France: 1-Hugo Lloris, 2–Mathieu Debuchy, 4-Raphael Varane, 5-Mamadou Sakho, 3-Patrice Evra; 6-Yohan Cabaye; 8-Mathieu Valbuena, 14-Blaise Matuidi, 19-Paul Pogba, 10-Karim Benzema; 9-Olivier Giroud.

Key stats:

Switzerland have not beaten France since 1992, when they snatched a 2-1 friendly win.

The last three meetings between the two have been drawn.

Switzerland-France is the 250th World Cup match between European teams.

The next French World Cup goal will be their 100th.

Previous meetings: This is the 37th meeting between the two countries. France lead the head-to-head series by 15 victories to 12, with the other nine games having ended in draws.

Last meeting: 13 June, 2006, Stuttgart, Germany, World Cup group stage - France 0 Switzerland 0.

Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by David Ljunggren

