Fluent France lead Switzerland 3-0 at halftime
#Sochi Olympics 2014
June 20, 2014 / 7:54 PM / 3 years ago

Fluent France lead Switzerland 3-0 at halftime

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

France's Mathieu Valbuena (C) celebrates after scoring France's third goal during their 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match against Switzerland at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

SALVADOR Brazil (Reuters) - France struck twice in a minute and missed a penalty on the way to a 3-0 lead over Switzerland at halftime in their World Cup Group E match on Friday.

Striker Olivier Giroud put the French in front with a header after 17 minutes and midfielder Blaise Matuidi immediately doubled their advantage against the shell-shocked Swiss.

Karim Benzema’s 32nd-minute penalty was saved by Swiss goalkeeper Diego Benaglio before Mathieu Valbuena added the third just before the interval.

Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
