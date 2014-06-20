Fluent France lead Switzerland 3-0 at halftime

SALVADOR Brazil (Reuters) - France struck twice in a minute and missed a penalty on the way to a 3-0 lead over Switzerland at halftime in their World Cup Group E match on Friday.
Striker Olivier Giroud put the French in front with a header after 17 minutes and midfielder Blaise Matuidi immediately doubled their advantage against the shell-shocked Swiss.
Karim Benzema’s 32nd-minute penalty was saved by Swiss goalkeeper Diego Benaglio before Mathieu Valbuena added the third just before the interval.
