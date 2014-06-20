FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sochi Olympics 2014
June 20, 2014 / 6:40 PM / 3 years ago

Giroud joins France attack for Swiss clash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

France's national soccer team forward Olivier Giroud attends a training session at the Botafogo soccer club's Santa Cruz stadium in Ribeirao Preto, 336 km (208 miles) northwest of Sao Paulo, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

SALVADOR Brazil (Reuters) - France named striker Olivier Giroud in the starting line-up for their second World Cup Group E match against Switzerland on Friday, bolstering an attacking line-up in which the in-form Karim Benzema will play out on the left.

The reshuffle means Antoine Griezmann, who started on the left with Benzema up front in Sunday’s 3-0 victory over Honduras, will drop to the bench, with France coach Didier Deschamps opting to utilize Giroud’s height and power.

In a second change from Sunday’s victory, Moussa Sissoko replaces Paul Pogba in central midfield.

For Switzerland, Admir Mehmedi and Haris Seferovic, who both came off the bench to score in their opening 2-1 win over Ecuador, start in place of Josip Drmic and Valentin Stocker.

Reporting by Neil Maidment, editing by Ed Osmond

